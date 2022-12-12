Sainagendra Gunturu in
Hiring Aappian developers
https://careers.elevancehealth.com/jobs/jr38232/senior-appian-engineer/
Let me know if anyone is interested.
Senior Appian Engineer
The Senior Appian Engineer is responsible for full delivery of end to end system development and maintenance on medium Enterprise wide technology platforms. Primary duties may include, but are not limited to: Maintains active relationships with customers to determine business requirements and leads requirements gathering meetings. Leads requirements gathering meetings and reviews designs…
careers.elevancehealth.com
6
1410
SambSolution Architect
Is any other bpm experience okay ?
SaiGSoftware Engineering Manager
But should work in appian. What is total years of exp ?
