Google APMM Program 2023?
Hey all! I wanted to come on here to see if I can get any insight about Google’s APMM Program this year. If I recall, they opened the application sometime around March last year… I know with the all the volatility in the job market, recruiting for the program might not be the same this year. Any insight on APMM related recruitment at Google would be appreciated!
GlobalMarketerMarketing at Google
Recruitment has slowed down significantly across all business units. APMM program has also been restructured slightly. I’d keep an eye out, but I don’t expect much movement in 2023.
