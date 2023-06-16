aspiringpolymath in
Associate Position on Hourly?
I'm currently a PM intern and talked to someone who was also an intern a year ago and got an offer and now works full time at the company but they mentioned they're still on hourly as an associate swe. Is this common? It was the first time I've heard of an associate on hourly so just curious. Thoughts on whether this would be negotiable with an offer?
bringeeRecruiter
Do they work as a consultant or for a consulting firm? Usually those are paid hourly, as the company will bill the client hourly for your time.
