Negotiating PTO at Google
Hi there -
I am a somewhat recent hire at Google. L4, SRE. I'm quite happy with my comp, but am finding the 20 days PTO pretty restrictive compared to my last few companies (which had 30 and unlimited).
The internal site seems pretty black and white that you get more at 5 years tenure and that's it - has anyone had luck negotiating this?
4411Technical Program Manager at Google
I tried a while back and was told a swift and firm no lol. They can't make it equitable for individual people because the company is so big
