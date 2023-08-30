geraltofrivia in
Looking for Product Designer role
Hi, All.
I am looking for Product Designer roles in India.
Open for USA, UK, Europe, Singapore, UAE, Australia, Canada (but would require VISA sponsorship & relocation assistance) [Good grasp of English language]
Level: Fresher (2022 Tier 1 Design School Grad)
Experience: 5 Months full time (+almost 2 years of Internship Experience)
Companies worked/interned at: -
- Currently a healthcare focused edtech.
- Japan based MNC,
- Indian E-Commerce Giant,
- Indian Mid-Size Foodtech (now acquired by Giant Indian Foodtech),
- India based Software-IT MNC.
Key Skills: UX Design, Product Design (primarily worked on enterprise or business applications), Good at process mapping/design
USPs (as stated by colleagues, managers):-
- better psychological understanding,
- product thinking,
- market aligned ideas.
If you have a role/opportunity at your organisation or know someone who might then please drop in a comment and we can connect.
XavierProfSoftware Engineering Manager
I don't have any leads for roles, but I just wanted to say I love the username lol
1
