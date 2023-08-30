Looking for Product Designer role

Hi, All.





I am looking for Product Designer roles in India.





Open for USA, UK, Europe, Singapore, UAE, Australia, Canada (but would require VISA sponsorship & relocation assistance) [Good grasp of English language]





Level: Fresher (2022 Tier 1 Design School Grad)





Experience: 5 Months full time (+almost 2 years of Internship Experience)





Companies worked/interned at: -

Currently a healthcare focused edtech.

Japan based MNC,

Indian E-Commerce Giant,

Indian Mid-Size Foodtech (now acquired by Giant Indian Foodtech),

India based Software-IT MNC.





Key Skills: UX Design, Product Design (primarily worked on enterprise or business applications), Good at process mapping/design





USPs (as stated by colleagues, managers):-

better psychological understanding,

product thinking,

market aligned ideas.





If you have a role/opportunity at your organisation or know someone who might then please drop in a comment and we can connect.