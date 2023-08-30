geraltofrivia in  
Product Designer  

Looking for Product Designer role

Hi, All.


I am looking for Product Designer roles in India.


Open for USA, UK, Europe, Singapore, UAE, Australia, Canada (but would require VISA sponsorship & relocation assistance) [Good grasp of English language]


Level: Fresher (2022 Tier 1 Design School Grad)


Experience: 5 Months full time (+almost 2 years of Internship Experience)


Companies worked/interned at: -

  • Currently a healthcare focused edtech.
  • Japan based MNC,
  • Indian E-Commerce Giant,
  • Indian Mid-Size Foodtech (now acquired by Giant Indian Foodtech),
  • India based Software-IT MNC.


Key Skills: UX Design, Product Design (primarily worked on enterprise or business applications), Good at process mapping/design


USPs (as stated by colleagues, managers):-

  • better psychological understanding,
  • product thinking,
  • market aligned ideas.


If you have a role/opportunity at your organisation or know someone who might then please drop in a comment and we can connect.

1
2726
Sort by:
XavierProfSoftware Engineering Manager  
I don't have any leads for roles, but I just wanted to say I love the username lol
1

About

Public

Product Designer

Members

4,670