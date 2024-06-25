XavierProf in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Amazon Metis - ChatGPT competitor?

https://www.businessinsider.com/amazon-chatgpt-rival-codenamed-metis-2024-6


Business Insider reporting that Amazon is working on a competitor to ChatGPT with a project codenamed Metis.


"At the most basic level, Metis gives text- and image-based answers in a smart, conversational manner, according to the internal document. It's also able to share links to the source of its responses, suggest follow-up queries, and generate images."

worldsbestlevelerrrProgram Manager  
Amazon Basics Chatbot
5
refer61614Software Engineer  
🤣🤣🤣

