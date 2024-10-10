deepika in  
Computer Science  

Seeking Feedback for AI-Powered Tools to Support Professionals

Hi everyone!


We’re working on a tool to support professionals in the workplace using AI-powered solutions. I’d love your feedback through a quick 4-6 minute survey. Your insights will help us refine these tools to better address the needs of individuals and improve workplace support.


If you can, please share the survey with your networks as well—I’d truly appreciate the support!


Thank you for your time and help. Here’s the link:

https://sdsu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cSBNmhVINYcj7qm

Qualtrics Survey | Qualtrics Experience Management

The most powerful, simple and trusted way to gather experience data. Start your journey to experience management and try a free account today.

sdsu.co1.qualtrics.com
1
1075
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
What initial tools have you guys thought of so far?

