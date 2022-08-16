19g615kzjlt9u8 in
Transitioning to Data Science
Hey all!
I am currently working as a consultant with close to 4 years of experience. I have a background in computer science and data science. Looking for advice on how to make the switch to data science.
I have experience working with customer analytics projects in 1Bn+ orgs. My resume doesn't seem to get past recruiter screening, and would like to know if this switch is possible or if anyone has been through this process before?
I've had both professional experience working with large data sets and personal projects as well. Only seem to be getting interviews from referrals.
It seems to me to be a resume issue. Do you have any advice on resume templates or examples that recruiters are looking for?
Also keep in mind that data scientist can actually differ in responsibility depending on the company. I’ve seen some places expect you to know ML and other places where it was pretty much a data analyst SQL role.