How to mentor your juniors effectively and efficiently?





I have not worked with those teams before and don't know much about the work they do, or the business logic behind most of the stories they're assigned. I'm however expected to pick up quickly and lead them, technically as well as from a delivery perspective (stable for the main part).





I get that I have to do the above, and that's a challenge I can take up, but I also want to be a good mentor to the devs and was wondering how I could do that given how new I am to the teams and lack the business knowledge.





From tech perspective I already do

- pr reviews

- clarify doubts the managers and the teams have

- help with the approach the devs need to take to solve the issue

- help estimating stories (only help because devs need to decide this for themselves)

- stay available for them whenever they need me





I was wondering if there's anything else I could do that I was being oblivious to like 1-1s but that's mostly something my manager would do.





Bonus - the "promotion" was without the official title or salary hike - not sure how I feel about that still, you guys can let me know your thoughts on that as well but what I was told was that's how it works in our organization. Manager had to do the same thing i.e. was lead and took on managerial duties before being officially promoted a year later. So I'm sucking it up for now, but I personally think that's a horrible way of rewarding your employees.

