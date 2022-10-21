Can I apply to a mid level role?

I am graduating with my CS bachelors in May. I have worked as the only Android developer at a startup for the past 4 years 20-30 hrs a week in the semester and 40 during break. I dont want to stay at the company I am at and was wondering if it is appropriate for me to apply to non-junior roles as I have plenty of experience in Android dev. I have built several large applications from the ground up and also work occasionally on backend work.

I think there are more opportunities(and better pay) for Android developers that are not Junior level.





Should I apply to roles with 2 years exp? Any advice welcome :)