My employer still doesn't want to use git

A while back I asked my manager why don't we use github, and he told me the org management don't want any code on public cloud, at the time I didn't know that gitlab offers local hosting, so I only tried to convince management of using github, but eventually gave up when they insisted.





Today I was testing something out and named the testing directory "projectName test" and I accidently (rm -rf)ed the actual project directory "projectName" instead. I'm the only dev working on this project and have been working on it for almost 4 months now.





Luckily the first two months I used my personal computer before they tell me that I'm not allowed to do so. While I still lost over half the work, I at least recovered something. But still I'm still held accountable for the delay.





I told management what happend and explained what gitlab was and can we have it to at least prevent this in the future?





But they still refuse, saying this is a technology written by someone else, so the possibility of our code leaking is still present.





What are your thoughts on this?





Note: I'm working on an internal tool that isn't sensitive at all.





Edit: Sorry for not stating it clearly. I'm aware git is not GitHub. And yes, the first time I asked for Github because this is what I'm used to. But in the last conversation, I argued for git and local hosting, not Github.