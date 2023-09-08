BEDev in
Need advice
I started my interview process at Google in December of last year, and about mid March I was informed that I passed my onsite interviews and would be moving to team matching. However, at the same time Google stopped all interviews in europe for about a month, following that month my recruiter said that in a couple of days he will update me with the teams I will be interviewing with, but that was the last call I had with my recruiter, I sent a couple of follow up emails in May and June but never heard back.
I'm from the middle east and the ssoftware engineering industry still isn't mature enough. And I'm having a hard time in getting any other interview, even though I haven't stopped applying.
I need some advice, I really want this role at Google, it took a lot of time and effort to clear the onsite interviews, and I'm also not getting any other responses from other companies.
I will appreciate it if any of you could suggest a solution that will help me continue the process, or even offer advice on how I can get interviews at other companies.
Note: Keep in mind that smaller companies usually can't sponsor work visas.
1
943
Sort by:
MaxSoftware Engineering Manager
Your recruiter was probably laid off. Maybe you could try finding another Google recruiter and asking if they could look into the status of your application?
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,501