Need advice

I started my interview process at Google in December of last year, and about mid March I was informed that I passed my onsite interviews and would be moving to team matching. However, at the same time Google stopped all interviews in europe for about a month, following that month my recruiter said that in a couple of days he will update me with the teams I will be interviewing with, but that was the last call I had with my recruiter, I sent a couple of follow up emails in May and June but never heard back.





I'm from the middle east and the ssoftware engineering industry still isn't mature enough. And I'm having a hard time in getting any other interview, even though I haven't stopped applying.





I need some advice, I really want this role at Google, it took a lot of time and effort to clear the onsite interviews, and I'm also not getting any other responses from other companies.





I will appreciate it if any of you could suggest a solution that will help me continue the process, or even offer advice on how I can get interviews at other companies.





Note: Keep in mind that smaller companies usually can't sponsor work visas.