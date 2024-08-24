Steve Libbey in
Certificate or Master's?
I'm looking at a return to school to help with my pivot from UX design to PM. It seems to me that AI/ML won't go away and will be a part of every UX and PM conversation from now until forever, so I am considering a few post-grad certificates and Master's programs studying AI.
Certificates are quickies, four months and done. Master's can take two years, and cost much more, but then you have a Master's, which is surely more prestigious than a quick certificate.
I need to snap up a job ASAP but I also want to position myself well for the rest of my career.
What do you advise?
("get your MFA and write bad fiction" is a valid response)
grantData Scientist
If lack of credentials right now is keeping you from a job, then a certificate out side project is the better route. If you’re able to land a job already, try to do that at a company that supports employees going for advanced degrees. That’ll let you still upskill in the long term with solid financial help.
2
