Certificate or Master's?

I'm looking at a return to school to help with my pivot from UX design to PM. It seems to me that AI/ML won't go away and will be a part of every UX and PM conversation from now until forever, so I am considering a few post-grad certificates and Master's programs studying AI.





Certificates are quickies, four months and done. Master's can take two years, and cost much more, but then you have a Master's, which is surely more prestigious than a quick certificate.





I need to snap up a job ASAP but I also want to position myself well for the rest of my career.





What do you advise?





("get your MFA and write bad fiction" is a valid response)