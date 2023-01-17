JVLbaG76u3VzAb289d in
What kind of tech stacks have you worked with?
I feel like there's a disconnect between the tech stacks at school vs in the real world. What are you're experiences with tech stacks and languages you have used at your jobs? Did you have any experience with it before you went in?
WaigongCainSoftware Engineer
Tech stack in school is nearly nonexistent. School doesn’t teach you the real world techn stack. School teaches and prepares you for self-learning and providing you the fundamentals. Never view college as a mean which they will teach you what you need to know on the job, because this is completely false.
