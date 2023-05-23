chinchilla808 in  
Securing employment without internship experience.

Hello, I'm a rising senior at a small, private liberal arts school in the Midwest. It's my goal to secure a junior software engineering position, but I'm concerned due to my lack of software internship experience.


I'm majoring in Computer Science, Physics, and Mathematics with a high GPA (3.99/4). I had an REU last summer doing some 3D printing work and have a low-key internship this summer doing physics research at my current institution. I was really focused earlier in my education on physics, so I am a bit behind on building software engineering experience.


I'm looking to work in the tech sector, preferably at a newer company or startup. Besides preparing for technical interviews and doing personal projects using applicable tech stacks, are there specific things I should be doing to prepare for more software-oriented roles? In this year's internship search, I had the biggest problem landing interviews. I believe I interview quite well but due to my lack of experience in software engineering technologies, it's been difficult to get in the door.


Thank you for the help.

madscience  
Could it be your resume? New grads in general have been having a bit of a tough time breaking into tech since not too many companies are hiring right now, and much less for junior engineers. That said, there are still opportunities out there for sure, but my guess is maybe your resume could be an issue getting that first call?

