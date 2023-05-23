Securing employment without internship experience.

Hello, I'm a rising senior at a small, private liberal arts school in the Midwest. It's my goal to secure a junior software engineering position, but I'm concerned due to my lack of software internship experience.





I'm majoring in Computer Science, Physics, and Mathematics with a high GPA (3.99/4). I had an REU last summer doing some 3D printing work and have a low-key internship this summer doing physics research at my current institution. I was really focused earlier in my education on physics, so I am a bit behind on building software engineering experience.





I'm looking to work in the tech sector, preferably at a newer company or startup. Besides preparing for technical interviews and doing personal projects using applicable tech stacks, are there specific things I should be doing to prepare for more software-oriented roles? In this year's internship search, I had the biggest problem landing interviews. I believe I interview quite well but due to my lack of experience in software engineering technologies, it's been difficult to get in the door.





Thank you for the help.