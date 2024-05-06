Gokul13799 in
What Should I aim for?
I have around 3yrs of exp
I am looking for a switch to increase my financial and personal growth
What should I aim for
A SDE 1 roles at FAANG
Or a similar role at some mid or low tier companies
I wanted to raise my financial status and carrier with the current role I'm happy but not satisfied with the compensation
Please help me on this
Thanks❤❤
4
2682
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
Always aim high. if you don't land at FAANG while aiming for it you'll land at other tier 2 companies which are still great. Fang isn't as hard as people think. I've worked with plenty of 'dumb' people at fang who probably just studied well for the interviews.
3
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Plus, it's way easier to get downleveled than it is to try and get upleveled, so even with 3 YOE, just apply for the SDE2 roles and see if you can get them. If not, they may just downlevel you to an L4/SDE1 anyways, but at least you'll have a chance at an SDE2 role.
2
