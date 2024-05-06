Gokul13799 in  
What Should I aim for?

I have around 3yrs of exp

I am looking for a switch to increase my financial and personal growth



What should I aim for

A SDE 1 roles at FAANG

Or a similar role at some mid or low tier companies


I wanted to raise my financial status and carrier with the current role I'm happy but not satisfied with the compensation



Please help me on this


Thanks❤❤

qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer  
Always aim high. if you don't land at FAANG while aiming for it you'll land at other tier 2 companies which are still great. Fang isn't as hard as people think. I've worked with plenty of 'dumb' people at fang who probably just studied well for the interviews.
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Plus, it's way easier to get downleveled than it is to try and get upleveled, so even with 3 YOE, just apply for the SDE2 roles and see if you can get them. If not, they may just downlevel you to an L4/SDE1 anyways, but at least you'll have a chance at an SDE2 role.
