Relocating to Germany
Hello I am currently a software engineer in the US. I am working towards a year of experience and want to relocate to Berlin or Munich. I am considering on starting to apply to companies there in July when I reach one year of experience. Is there any recommendations on what to look for there in terms of companies or pay rates? I am also in the process of learning German and am willing to put it off another year if that will give me better offers.
bruciebProduct Designer
— for Berlin specifically.
Salaries are much lower than the US, but there are companies that are catching wind of this and increasing their salaries for product positions.