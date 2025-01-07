Which US techhub would you rather live in and why?

I'm applying at the big companies and many of them offer a choice between SF and thereabouts, Austin, and some east coast cities. I'm very open to all kinds of relocation offers, but kinda cautious because I don't want to find myself loving the job but hating the location since this has already happened to me in the past.





I'm early 30s and hoping to find some stability in life so ideally I'd go for a city where I can have lots of career growth without having to relocate too soon. Also a city with a pleasant social atmosphere. Living costs aren't my first priority right now, as long as I can find an apartment easily.





I'd love to hear your opinion of what is the best located techhub right now.