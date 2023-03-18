ajmalbinnoufal in
Should I join a company purely based on salary?
I got a job offer for a Software Developer with a decent salary. But I'm not sure if I want to join that company cause the company is a non tech company that utalizes software for their service and I want to work in a company that is more technically challenging and with an environment for engineering. But the cause of dilemma is that I want a job right now with a stable income stream. So should I wait for another opportunity or just take this for now?
ESASoftware Engineer
Take the job since you need money now. You can move later
madscienceSoftware Engineer
The best time to look for a job is while you already have one. Absolutely take the job now and you can easily keep looking for a better fit.
