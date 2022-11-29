90H8lfqfof in
Update: BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Saw the news in TechCrunch. BlockFi closed a $350 million Series D last year and about a year and a half later... 🗑🔥
https://techcrunch.com/2022/11/28/blockfi-files-for-chapter-11-bankruptcy/
cqp199f1Web Developer
Hi, new to the community and crypto. Might be a dumb question. Can you explain what happens when crypto crashes?
mon0polymanFinance
Think this is a good article: https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/investing/crypto-crash tldr: it happens so invest wisely, just like you would in any other exchange.
