65k mugs missing at Tesla Factory

This has to be the heist of the century. Think of the logistics involved to get that many mugs out of there.





https://fortune.com/2024/07/11/tesla-german-gigafactory-missing-65000-coffee-mugs-from-break-room/





And looks like there's more to it. From the article:





The Gigafactory has also been criticized by environmentalists for clear-cutting trees to create and expand the plant, as well as its effect on local water sources. Arsonists in March left the Tesla factory—and 60,000 nearby residents—without power after setting alight a high-voltage power mast near the plant.





The attack on the factory prompted a visit from Musk himself. It’s doubtful that the case of the missing mugs will make the same waves.