Advice of switching from embedded software engineering to cloud engineering?

I started my career during the height of the pandemic, when there was so much uncertainty. I got hired by current company straight from my internship. Within the 2 years I've been here I found that this is not what I want to do, nor was it what I thought I would be doing. I discovered that I want to get into cloud engineering. I've been enjoying learning the steps to becoming one, nd doing fun projects to gain skills. The problem is my current position as an embedded software engineer, and the fact that I am not seeing many openings around my experience level isn't making it easier to make the transition. Most of the positions I am seeing are for senior or lead engineers, and the few I see that maybe around my level want more years of experience than I have in certain areas.