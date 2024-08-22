Poll
Multiple offers - Google, Airbnb, Netflix
In a tight spot here. Out of tons of applications and a couple of interviews, I got offers from these companies and I need help making a decision. Ordinarily it would be Google without a second thought, but I'm not sure about the culture these days
YoE - 16yrs
Google, L6 - 504k
Airbnb, L6 - 479k
Netflix - 500k
These aren’t initial offers. I’ve negotiated with the other offers on the table already.
Current TC - 348k
update: kinda surprised at the poll results so far . pretty close, all things considered.
nb: I don't really have notes I can share, sorry. Maybe I'll try to see what I can put together. For each of them though, I did a lot of searching about for resources. General reading up and checking out every free resource I could, but when it came to practice, I needed more company specific resources. Someone recommended this question bank on product alliance called Deep dive. It was a major resource for final prep for Airbnb and Netflix. Then for Google, I took a chance and on their flagship course, which paid off. When I got to a place I was confident enough at, I mocked repeatedly with a few Sr PMs I found on Quora and Blind.
There is something to be said about pedigree here. It is harder to get into Google than Harvard. So there is that.
Personally I would go where you feel like you can provide the most value. Being kick butt at your job leads to long term job security and will allow you to further accelerate.