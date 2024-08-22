Multiple offers - Google, Airbnb, Netflix

Poll

In a tight spot here. Out of tons of applications and a couple of interviews, I got offers from these companies and I need help making a decision. Ordinarily it would be Google without a second thought, but I'm not sure about the culture these days





YoE - 16yrs

Google, L6 - 504k

Airbnb, L6 - 479k

Netflix - 500k





These aren’t initial offers. I’ve negotiated with the other offers on the table already.

Current TC - 348k





update: kinda surprised at the poll results so far . pretty close, all things considered.





nb: I don't really have notes I can share, sorry. Maybe I'll try to see what I can put together. For each of them though, I did a lot of searching about for resources. General reading up and checking out every free resource I could, but when it came to practice, I needed more company specific resources. Someone recommended this question bank on product alliance called Deep dive. It was a major resource for final prep for Airbnb and Netflix. Then for Google, I took a chance and on their flagship course, which paid off. When I got to a place I was confident enough at, I mocked repeatedly with a few Sr PMs I found on Quora and Blind.