Multiple offers - Google, Airbnb, Netflix

In a tight spot here. Out of tons of applications and a couple of interviews, I got offers from these companies and I need help making a decision. Ordinarily it would be Google without a second thought, but I'm not sure about the culture these days


YoE - 16yrs

Google, L6 - 504k

Airbnb, L6 - 479k

Netflix - 500k


These aren’t initial offers. I’ve negotiated with the other offers on the table already.

Current TC - 348k


update: kinda surprised at the poll results so far . pretty close, all things considered.


nb: I don't really have notes I can share, sorry. Maybe I'll try to see what I can put together. For each of them though, I did a lot of searching about for resources. General reading up and checking out every free resource I could, but when it came to practice, I needed more company specific resources. Someone recommended this question bank on product alliance called Deep dive. It was a major resource for final prep for Airbnb and Netflix. Then for Google, I took a chance and on their flagship course, which paid off. When I got to a place I was confident enough at, I mocked repeatedly with a few Sr PMs I found on Quora and Blind.

TheArch0nSecurity  
Dude, way to go! It is insane to have 3 killer offers like this! You are awesome!

There is something to be said about pedigree here. It is harder to get into Google than Harvard. So there is that.

Personally I would go where you feel like you can provide the most value. Being kick butt at your job leads to long term job security and will allow you to further accelerate.
