Resume advice from a senior recruiter at Google

Erica Rivera (@careerdivacoacking) is a Chicago-based senior recruiter at Google, and she recently shared some résumé tips that are going viral on TikTok.





1: Your address. We don't need the full address: city and state only.

2: Remove the objective statement. That was 1970. We are in 2022.

3: Next, let's talk about your work history. So, we don't need your entire work history since you started your professional career. Focus and hone in on the role you're applying for.

4: Next, remove weak action verbs. 'I helped,' 'I was responsible for,' suck. Take some of these recommendations- instead of this kind of passive language, Erica recommends using active verbs like: streamlined, managed, implemented, improved, strategized, increased, produced, and generated.

5: Remove "references available upon request". We don't need it. We will ask you if we need your references. Use that line for some data related to your work.