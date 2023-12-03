Linux Systems Engineer Salaries in Fintech?

Curious what you guys are making, I work at an trading firm (think Jump, IMC, DRW, HRT, Virtu, etc...).





I have ~8 years of experience with Linux specific roles (admin, engineer, etc...), with the last year of those at my current firm. This past year is my only real year in fintech though.





I make ~$125k base salary with ~12% bonus. I've spoken with a few colleagues, a bunch of recruiters, and done a fair amount of reading and I know I am WAYYYY underpaid. The lowest salary I've seen for what I do is ~$180k. Most seem to be around ~$230k, with some exceptions for senior architects way beyond that.





In any case, I like where I am at and want to ask for a raise. With the information I have, I feel like shooting for ~$200k is reasonable, but quite a large jump. I perform exceptionally well, and literally work enough to support 2 full time jobs.





Is that a reasonable ask? How are y'all compensated?