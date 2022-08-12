Another company is letting go of 400 employees...

"Popular meditation app Calm is laying off 20% of its 400 or so staff, according to an internal memo cited by The Wall Street Journal. Some of the affected roles are in the company's consumer marketing department. The tech unicorn, which was valued at $2 billion following a funding round in 2020, had been trying to cut costs in the last few months to avoid layoffs, a former employee told the Journal."





I love this app. Helps a ton with my adhd. I feel so bad for the people losing their jobs. I imagine it was an awesome place to work.