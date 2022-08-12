u310calqQa in  
Data Analyst  

Another company is letting go of 400 employees...

"Popular meditation app Calm is laying off 20% of its 400 or so staff, according to an internal memo cited by The Wall Street Journal. Some of the affected roles are in the company's consumer marketing department. The tech unicorn, which was valued at $2 billion following a funding round in 2020, had been trying to cut costs in the last few months to avoid layoffs, a former employee told the Journal."


I love this app. Helps a ton with my adhd. I feel so bad for the people losing their jobs. I imagine it was an awesome place to work.

Meditation App Calm Lays Off 20% of Staff

Meditation App Calm Lays Off 20% of Staff

Calm.com, maker of popular meditation and wellness app Calm, has laid off 20% of its staff, according to a memo sent by Chief Executive David Ko to employees.

wsj.com
2
1195
Sort by:
pPWhEyOlfyzibOIx68Software Engineer  
Well, now the people who got fired can use the calm app
1
G917naidbKsb82Data Analyst  
😔
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,380