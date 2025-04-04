Apple’s - SLT System Software Engineer 45mins tech interview

I recently had a recruiter screen with Apple for their SLT Systems Software Engineer (FT- Early career) role, and I’ve been scheduled for a 45-minute technical interview with one of their engineers via WebEx.





This is a full-time position in the Silicon Engineering Group, and I was wondering if anyone here has gone through the interview process for this team or a similar systems-level role at Apple?





Would really appreciate any insight on:

What kinds of questions/topics were covered?

Was it more focused on C/C++ coding, debugging, or hardware-software integration?

Any specific system-level concepts or problem types I should prepare for?

Was the interview hands-on (live coding) or conceptual/theoretical?