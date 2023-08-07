vs7779 in
Software Engineering Manager average pay in London, UK.
I'm based in London currently and will be getting promoted this month from Sr. Software Engineer to Software Engineering Manager. I see on this website that the average pay for SEM roles is somewhere around 145K per year.
I wanted to know if that's realistic and if it's skewed by high outliers or something. If it is skewed, then what is the actual average pay for SEMs in London? Thanks.
khureshee007Software Engineer
i too think the same that these might not be the actual numbers
