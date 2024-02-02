Meta Frontend Interview

Hi everyone, I was wondering if there are any people reading this that can share something about the interview process at Meta for a frontend position? Also, are they actively hiring in Germany or it’s mainly London, Zurich, and Dublin in Europe? I’ve got 10y of professional experience at different companies, small startups, unicorns, and serious organizations (e.g. VW) and I’ve always been part of that small group of employees that push everyone and make the difference. I like Meta because of their open source policies and I would like to start an interview process, so anything helpful is greatly appreciated. Thanks!