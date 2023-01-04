iamphoenixx in
What exactly are hiring managers looking for in product design portfolios projects?
I have about 2 years experience mostly freelancing as a Product Designer based in NYC. My goal is to land a F/T position with Apple, Microsoft, or Uber. I am open to apprenticeships too. But so many rejections and no feedback I dont know what I need to improve. A little guidance or tips would be really helpful right now
13
4082
Sort by:
10
PiltdownManProduct Designer
This is a good, concise list. It’s also the way you should be thinking about your portfolio @iamphoenixx (in terms of the problem you are addressing as a candidate).
1
About
Public
Product Designer
Members
4,670
- some sense of process. How did the candidate get to the final result. What did they learn, what were key decisions they made.
- Craft. A general sense of quality. This may be more on the interaction side than visual side depending on the role.
- Can they communicate the story of the project well. A proxy for overall communication skills.
- Nice to have: Do they have experience or show an aptitude for the types of projects we do. Since I largely work on enterprise stuff, I like to see some evidence that they have worked in or would do well/have an interest in such a space. Obviously varies depending on the role.