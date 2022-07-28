hyperfocii in
What advancements are you seeing in ai + healthcare?
Are there any people here who work in healthcare and ai? Wondering what technologies you're interested in or if your companies are investing in anything that can drastically improve the industry. The US healthcare system is a mess.
malphite406Data Scientist
Google’s AI can help prevent blindness with the early detection of damaged blood vessels in the eye, also called, diabetic retinopathy. There are mixed reviews on how well it actually will work due to accessibility of the technologies, the legal ramifications of adoption, and whether they push the bounds of ethical medicine.
