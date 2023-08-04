Background check vs. Experience at outsourcing company

Hi,





I work at a big outsourcing company as a Senior Software Engineer. I am fully outsourced to my client as a contractor. The client is a known prestigious bank and would surely sound better on the resume.





As a contractor with not that much of experience, I am exceptionally successful at the client side and received tremendous recognition. I was quickly "promoted" into a technical leader role on the client side. I am responsible for two software development teams and overall production delivery of meaningful features at scale. My outsourcing company's senior rank is a little lagged behind my actual client rank and responsibilities.





I will be looking into getting recruited to FAANG soon. How do I go about describing my experience during interviews, and on the resume itself?





I am under NDA, I cannot name the bank name directly. I can describe my experience though... I am terrified that background checks will demand documents that will confirm my work for the client himself – the bank, however, I don't have any such documents.





Thanks for sharing your insights!