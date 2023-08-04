nicetomeetme in  
Software Engineer  

Background check vs. Experience at outsourcing company

Hi,


I work at a big outsourcing company as a Senior Software Engineer. I am fully outsourced to my client as a contractor. The client is a known prestigious bank and would surely sound better on the resume.


As a contractor with not that much of experience, I am exceptionally successful at the client side and received tremendous recognition. I was quickly "promoted" into a technical leader role on the client side. I am responsible for two software development teams and overall production delivery of meaningful features at scale. My outsourcing company's senior rank is a little lagged behind my actual client rank and responsibilities.


I will be looking into getting recruited to FAANG soon. How do I go about describing my experience during interviews, and on the resume itself?


I am under NDA, I cannot name the bank name directly. I can describe my experience though... I am terrified that background checks will demand documents that will confirm my work for the client himself – the bank, however, I don't have any such documents.


Thanks for sharing your insights!

13
3334
Sort by:
typescriptdevSoftware Engineer  
I got a similar offer and I am so confused if I should take it or not. My current org is a MNC and the outsourcing agency who is hiring me for the other org is even bigger MNC
Sdsarakas 
I've never heard of naming the company to be breaking the NDA. I would list the experience as

Consultant Agency
(Bank of America or whatever)
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,474