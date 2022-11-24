Geniuszebra in
Should I accept Google’s offer
I've been offered L5 position at google with the menitoned offer. Ill negotiate the offer but my main concern is, given the current situation in texh industry, should I accept the offer or should I stay in my current position at Atlassian. Im still reletively new at Atlassian and have only spent 7 months here but my position looks stable.
Thanks in advance.
Senior Software Engineer
India
Total per year
$375K
Level
L5
Base
$80K
Total stock grant
$283K
Bonus
$12K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
JfOqb91Software Engineer at Google
Name recognition alone is worth it imo but that’s only because I think the name will afford more opportunities. No proof of that but it makes me feel good lol
2
GeniuszebraSoftware Engineer at Atlassian
That’s my point as well. It adds significant value to have google on you cv
1
