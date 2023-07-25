slolearnerdn in
Credit score disqualification?
Do companies use credit scores while considering and to disqualify candidates? Is this common at senior levels? What other non-work related criteria can be used?
bcnecoProgram Manager
The only time I've seen it come up is if the person is at a really high level managing a lot of money or working directly with clients and handling their money. It's pretty rare for general PMs though
slolearnerdnProgram Manager
That's what I figured. Either way, good indicator of access to credit and bill management, but not the greatest indicator of character or work ethic. That said, as a data nerd, I'd love to see mid and sr management credit scores plotted against relevant measurable business outcomes & profitability.
