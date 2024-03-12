Senior Software Developer - C#, Blazor, WPF, React, Angular, AWS, Azure, GitHub

With 15+ years of experience, I can bring to a company projects like:





* Clear and professional communication

* Project management, task management, and estimation

* Defining Software Architecture and choosing the right technology and tools for the job

* Infrastructure and CI/CD knowledge and support

* Software development, clean code, and modular software architecture









My technical skills and experience include the following:





• Expert desktop application developer:

Technologies: C#, WinForms, WPF, Entity Framework, NHibernate, API, and more.

• Expert web applications development:

Technologies: ASP.NET Core, Blazor, Web API, NodeJS, TypeScript, React, Angular, NextJS, HTML5, CSS, Bootstrap, Tailwind





• Database development and administration both cloud and on-premise:

Technologies: MS SQL, Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, CosmoDb, MongoDB, SQLite, T-SQL, PL/SQL





• Mobile development

Technologies: Xamarin Forms and React Native





• System integrations and plugins development experience:

Technologies: MS Office add-ins, Autodesk integration plugins





• In-depth knowledge of the best software design patterns

Development principles: SOLID, IOC, DI, TDD, continuous integration with Jenkins and TeamCity, GitHub, BitBucket, and GitLab