Senior Software Developer - C#, Blazor, WPF, React, Angular, AWS, Azure, GitHub
With 15+ years of experience, I can bring to a company projects like:
* Clear and professional communication
* Project management, task management, and estimation
* Defining Software Architecture and choosing the right technology and tools for the job
* Infrastructure and CI/CD knowledge and support
* Software development, clean code, and modular software architecture
My technical skills and experience include the following:
• Expert desktop application developer:
Technologies: C#, WinForms, WPF, Entity Framework, NHibernate, API, and more.
• Expert web applications development:
Technologies: ASP.NET Core, Blazor, Web API, NodeJS, TypeScript, React, Angular, NextJS, HTML5, CSS, Bootstrap, Tailwind
• Database development and administration both cloud and on-premise:
Technologies: MS SQL, Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, CosmoDb, MongoDB, SQLite, T-SQL, PL/SQL
• Mobile development
Technologies: Xamarin Forms and React Native
• System integrations and plugins development experience:
Technologies: MS Office add-ins, Autodesk integration plugins
• In-depth knowledge of the best software design patterns
Development principles: SOLID, IOC, DI, TDD, continuous integration with Jenkins and TeamCity, GitHub, BitBucket, and GitLab