Hello all, I've been lerking levels for months, pleasure to meet you all. I see alot about bootcamps being a ripoff but never is turing mentioned. I chose turing after a gentleman came into my bar and told me about it since I was thinking about doing cybersecurity. I understand I dont have a bs at all let alone in cs, but I'm old and have been very advanced in understanding tech going back to dos, visual basic and windows 3.1 (like I said, old). Any opinions on turing school? Seems to be highly regarded.
jinyung2
not a bootcamp grad, and I dont know about turing school so my input might not be as helpful here. I know a couple people on here have gone the bootcamp route and found success. I would say if a bootcamp does the following you might find best possible chance of success: - decent job drilling some practical skills that you'd use on the job - some surface level knowledge on necessary theory that would be useful - demo-able projects of course it requires a lot of self study and side projects as well. I would also look into apprenticeship/co-op type programs to start out after a bootcamp. There was a thread here earlier about jp morgan's tech connect program which is almost like an internship that converts into a FT job.
