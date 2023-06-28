BrooklynBroke in
Contract Developers vs. Full-time Developers
It seems like is harder to find a full-time developer job with health insurance and retirement. Banks love to hire contractors and avoid hiring full-time employees. The same with tech companies. This article says remote work will lead to more gig work. It seems true.
Do you have more contractors on your team than regular employees?
HoganSolution Architect
I've been a software engineer contractor for my entire 10 years career. 9 years as an easter-european offshore contractor, grew my rate to $200/hr, 1 year as US-based one, $300/hr. Here's the gist: it's the dream job to be a contractor for US companies while living in europe. And it sucks big time to be a contractor inside the US or if one wants to be an advanced expert with an A+ team, not just a solo sellsword. There's a lot of context around this, of course.
LuckyBoiSales Engineer
Excellent summary
