Best companies to join right now?

I've been working at the same company for the past 3.5ish years which is the first company I joined since graduating college and am looking for something new. Although i've excelled in every role at my company, the sales team is starting to struggle to hit their quotas because we're heavily effected by people not hiring/reducing hiring right now. Beyond the attainment issues, I'd just like to try selling something new and different. Prefrably tech/ai related.





Experience:

- SDR (2yrs)

- Commerical Account Manager (1yr)

- Commercial Account Executive (9 months)

(All at same company)



