Google invests $300M in ChatGPT competitor
Google is investing $300M into Anthropic. Some interesting notes:
- Anthropic previously raised $580M from Alameda Research (tied to SBF / FTX)
- Google has it's own GPT competitor in the works (LaMBDA)
- Created by Dario Amodei as a public benefit corporation who disagreed with OpenAI's commercial focus
https://www.theverge.com/2023/2/3/23584540/google-anthropic-investment-300-million-openai-chatgpt-rival-claude
cyclopsesiveSoftware Engineer
What's google's endgame here? They literally invented the base technology used by GPT and now investing in someone else? They have their own stuff in-house.
aksdfl22sasProduct Manager
Jeff Dean previously mentioned Google has to be more cautious given the regulatory scrutiny they already have. If they can't get something out this investment could be a backup plan to still stay relevant.
