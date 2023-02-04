Google invests $300M in ChatGPT competitor

Google is investing $300M into Anthropic. Some interesting notes:





Anthropic previously raised $580M from Alameda Research (tied to SBF / FTX)

Google has it's own GPT competitor in the works (LaMBDA)

Created by Dario Amodei as a public benefit corporation who disagreed with OpenAI's commercial focus





https://www.theverge.com/2023/2/3/23584540/google-anthropic-investment-300-million-openai-chatgpt-rival-claude