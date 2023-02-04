qwertyCoder in  
Google invests $300M in ChatGPT competitor

Google is investing $300M into Anthropic. Some interesting notes:


  • Anthropic previously raised $580M from Alameda Research (tied to SBF / FTX)
  • Google has it's own GPT competitor in the works (LaMBDA)
  • Created by Dario Amodei as a public benefit corporation who disagreed with OpenAI's commercial focus


https://www.theverge.com/2023/2/3/23584540/google-anthropic-investment-300-million-openai-chatgpt-rival-claude

cyclopsesive  
What's google's endgame here? They literally invented the base technology used by GPT and now investing in someone else? They have their own stuff in-house.
10
aksdfl22sas  
Jeff Dean previously mentioned Google has to be more cautious given the regulatory scrutiny they already have. If they can't get something out this investment could be a backup plan to still stay relevant.
2

