jo in
I’m new!
Hello anyone! I'm new to this platform hoping to learn from you all and hopefully land a job currently in Customer Success, product management & data science (still in the learning phase with the last two tho!)
Thanks! 😁🥹
4
1010
Sort by:
17d5gj3kjwe4tfProduct Manager
Welcome! Are you targeting any specific companies? I graduated recently as well
joBusiness Administration & Management at Lamar University
I’m in graduate school doing an MBA in mgt info systems with a few months left.
1
About
Public
Product Manager
Members
11,217