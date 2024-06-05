Furan in
UK L/E6 in Amazon or Google worth it?
I've always been told to go for FAANG if possible but people always make the interviews out to be masterfully difficult and as a principal dev with a mainly PHP background it seems a bit of a waste (Especially with how layoff heavy it has been of late)
I love my job, and my pays not bad. Probably nothing in comparion to what these roles offer ofc but I'm not dying for more here.
Have you been in these roles and can offer any experience, even if anecdotal? Just do not want to put myself through the stress of it down the line if it's not going to be my cup of tea.
5
3449
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
FAANG companies are so big, that a lot of the work/life balance, interview difficulty, etc. can be pretty team specific, so you're bound to get people who have had both good and bad experiences with it. My $.02 is, if you're not in a huge need to move jobs, you could still at least go through the interview process, prep for it as best you can, and see what happens. IMO, you're interviewing the company as much as they're interviewing you too, so you can definitely ask questions around how the teams work, what the expectations are, etc. and if it sounds like a bad fit, just decline the offer.
18
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,549