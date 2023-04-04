Exit from AWS Solution Architect

Hey!





I was at AWS UK for approx 3 years as a solution architect. I'm considering to leave due to low pay + slowed learning curve.





Any companies you recommend to exit to? I'm considering GCP, Microsoft, Databricks, Snowflake, Stripe and Confluent. Any preference amongst these?





What's an okay to ask base pay for the next role? I'm mid-level SA with 4 years of total work experience. I'm considering to ask for £110k base pay minimum, ideally £120k. Is it realistic?





Thanks for your advice in advance!