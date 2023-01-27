thedeviron in
Transition to SWE
Hello everyone,
Im new here. I start to transit to SWE, go back to college and apply for B.S in SWE. Could you recommend what i should concentrate and practise on? For example: coding languages or projects or etc.
Thank you for any tips and advices.
Dineth Marlin RanasingheSoftware Engineer
Make sure to set aside sometime to do leetcode/interview prep during your degree. You should see it as a extra self learning course unit you do. College's don't always directly teach this.
thedevironAssociate
Thank you
