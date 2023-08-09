solutionsarchitect in
solution architect vs data scientist
I want the opinion of the experienced people ..I have a Masters of data science degree and I have been doing certification of solutions architect associate aws ..How to approach the job market in general in these positions and what are the salary and work expectations ...If someone is from italy in these positions I will appreciate the feedback..
Software Engineering Manager
Unfortunately I doubt you can be a solution architect with just a certificate and no real world experience. Try first to get an entry DevOps aws role.
