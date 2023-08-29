Amazon doubles down on RTO

https://archive.ph/M29I1





"It's past the time to disagree and commit," he said. "And if you can't disagree and commit, I also understand that, but it's probably not going to work out for you at Amazon because we are going back to the office at least three days a week, and it's not right for all of our teammates to be in three days a week and for people to refuse to do so."





Funny how he acknowledges the hypocrisy and just goes for it anyways...