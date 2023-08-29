ChessTaki88 in
Amazon doubles down on RTO
"It's past the time to disagree and commit," he said. "And if you can't disagree and commit, I also understand that, but it's probably not going to work out for you at Amazon because we are going back to the office at least three days a week, and it's not right for all of our teammates to be in three days a week and for people to refuse to do so."
Funny how he acknowledges the hypocrisy and just goes for it anyways...
WingardiumMariotaSoftware Engineer
"In a "fishbowl" meeting earlier this month — Amazon's name for an internal fireside chat — Jassy sidestepped questions asking for the data that drove his decision. Amazon is famously a data-driven organization, and yet, he explained that coming back to the office was a "judgement" call." Hahahaha, good on businessinsider to call them out on this too
AdtoctorSoftware Engineer
Data driven my ass after the microservices debacle only to cut obvious costs, this goes too far from just WFH
