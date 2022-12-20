Job hop or not?

I'm a mid level engineer, have about 4 yoe, working in Berlin, got an offer that I'll earn +30k (gross) per year, do you think I should change my job?





It'll be more responsibility and more challenging to prove myself again, also I'm a frontend dev, wanna transition into backend, but it's a senior frontend role and I think if I accept it, it'll be harder to change my track later.





What do you think?