Job hop or not?
I'm a mid level engineer, have about 4 yoe, working in Berlin, got an offer that I'll earn +30k (gross) per year, do you think I should change my job?
It'll be more responsibility and more challenging to prove myself again, also I'm a frontend dev, wanna transition into backend, but it's a senior frontend role and I think if I accept it, it'll be harder to change my track later.
What do you think?
jh99Product Manager
You are overthinking this. Yes, move to the new job. It is never hard to change track later. I changed tracks, industries, techs many times in 20yrs of my career.
jzjzjoeSoftware Engineer
Yeah, I'm pretty sure I'm overthinking it. Your advice makes a lot of sense, just that the market is a little shaky right now, but I guess it's an experience and in the worst case, I can still manage it.
