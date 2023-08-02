Undergrad Major Advice

My current study is Accounting with an integrated MPA program which is geared towards getting my CPA. I'm good at accounting, but I have heard the field is boring, getting automated, and the process of obtaining the CPA is slightly ridiculous with the 150 credit requirement. As an alternative high paying major in the college of business I am looking into MIS (my school calls this Business Information Systems - Data Analytics) and am wondering if anyone has this degree and can provide me with any insights or advice.



