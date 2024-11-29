Apex systems offered 60$/hr for a Senior Business Systems Analyst Contractor job at Wells Fargo

Apex systems offered 60$/hr for a long term Senior Business Systems Analyst Contractor job at Wells Fargo. Candidate has to be in Wells Fargo office 3 days per week in on of the following locations:

• Charlotte, NC

• Dallas, TX

• Minneapolis, MN

• Chandler, AZ

• Woodbridge, NJ

• New York, NY

• Des Moines, IA





I got layed off from a Fortune 100 Bank in Nov 2024 after 8 yrs of and most of the FTE jobs I applied in several firms & JPM were all ghost jobs. I have close to 19 years of work exp in USA and an US Citizen, but I could not get any client interviews for any of the higher paying (65-85$/hr) contracting jobs where I had applied through headhunters. Is it true that the rates have gone down to the dumps these days or it just the 4rth Quarter lull? Will the job market light up towards end of Jan and more FTE "non-ghost" jobs be created?