Should I shift to Dubai?
Hi,
I am currently working at a startup based in Bangalore where there is very instability in terms of work and high attrition rate. I feel insecurity with job even though I am doing good. I have got an offer from Dubai with 22K AED monthly as remuneration. We are family with 1 daughter. Should I shift to Dubai or not?
My current TC: 45LPA INR
The idea of taking my daughter to Dubai is horrifying. No amount of money in the world.
Dubai is a good place to be if you are upper class or upper middle class.
A horrible place to be if you are lower class.
