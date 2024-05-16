Replit lays off 30 people

"Team,





Over the past year, we’ve been working to make Replit a platform that empowers anyone in a company to become a programmer. While the opportunity is clear, I’ve come to realize that to serve businesses, we need a different mix of roles.





As a result, we decided to part ways with 30 of our exceptional colleagues. You’ll shortly receive an email to let you know if we no longer have a role for you.





To those leaving us, we don’t take the impact it will have on you lightly. While we know you are all talented and we expect to see you thrive in your next roles, to make the transition easier, we’re being more generous than the norm: providing 4 months of severance pay and 6 months of healthcare, waiving the 1-year vesting cliff, giving you a year to decide to exercise your stock options, and allowing you to keep your Replit-provided laptop and equipment. Our recruiting team will provide job search support for those who want it, and our investors are ready to introduce you to others. People Ops will give more details on the benefits.





I know this news may come as a surprise, given our strong financial position and the amount of work ahead. Usually, at this stage of a startup’s life, the company dumps fuel on growth, hiring as many people as possible—not laying people off. At Replit, we’ve always done things differently and achieved much with a smaller team. Smaller teams can be more focused, enabling us to move faster while giving us the space we need to realize our potential.





And now is the time to move fast because the opportunity for Replit has never been clearer. Replit and Al make it possible for almost every knowledge worker to create software. Businesses want Replit, and users at more than half of the Fortune 500 are already experimenting with us. We now need to make it even easier to build great software, fast.





While the technological trends are in our favor, success is not guaranteed. We are building a new go-to-market team and will go after what makes us useful to people working at companies and helping those companies discover—and pay for—what we offer.





I want to express my deep gratitude to those leaving us. Your dedication has brought us to where we are today, and we are profoundly thankful. You are impressive professionals, and I know you will be enormously successful wherever you go. I believe the actions we are taking today will do right by you over the long term by building Replit to its fullest potential and making your equity even more valuable.





For those remaining, the road ahead will be challenging, but it will be a chance to do the best work of our lives. I’d like to thank you in advance for your effort. Later today, we’ll meet to discuss this change. Tomorrow, instead of our usual Weekly Wins meeting, I’d be happy to take questions and discuss our plan to make an even greater Replit.





Thank you,





Amjad"